York County Suspect Says He Delivered Meth After Being Threatened

A suspect in a recent York County drug case told police he was threatened with injury if he did not deliver methamphetamine.

The suspect, 57-year-old Bruce Allen Buckner was charged on Thursday with a drug trafficking charge after he was found in possession of 10 grams of methamphetamine. Officers found the meth in his left front pocket. He was then arrested at around 8:30 p.m. on Anderson Road.

Buckner later told police that he had found the meth in his home and that someone had threatened his life, saying that someone would shoot him if he did not deliver the drugs.

The suspect was placed into custody in the York County jail under a $20,000 bond.

Police reports show that Buckner has been registered as a sex offender since 1979. In October 2017, he was charged with failure to register as a sex offender.