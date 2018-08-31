York County Woman Arrested For Murder After Administering Poison

A woman in York County has been arrested for murder after allegedly administering poison to her husband.

Reports indicated that Lana Sue Clayton poisoned her husband between the dates of July 19 and July 21 of this year. The poison was administered while the victim, Stephen Delvalle Clayton was at his home on Island Forks Road in Clover.

The poisonous substance, Tetrahydrozoline, is used in decongestants. When taken in small amounts, the substance can relieve eye redness due to allergens. However, taken in large quantities it is poisonous.

Police in York County said that the drug was given by Lana Clayton without her husband’s knowledge or consent. Toxicology tests revealed fatal amounts of the substance in the victim’s body.

Clayton was arrested and charged with the murder of her husband. She was taken into custody and booked into York County Detention Center.