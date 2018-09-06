York Police Investigate After Suspect Opens Fire, Then Fires Upon Self

Police in York County are investigating after a suspect fired shots at a gas station and then turned the gun upon himself.

Three people are injured following the shooting. According to police, the suspect arrived Exxon’s On the Run convenience store located on East Alexander Love Highway on Thursday afternoon.

The suspect, identified only as a white male, took out a shotgun and fired shots at two men who were standing near the door of the gas station. The man then walked in the opposite direction, and turned the shotgun on himself.

Police arrived at the scene to find three people suffering from gunshot wounds. The suspect sustained injuries and was flown to Carolinas Medical Center Main. The two men were also injured, and were transported to Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill for treatment. No information was released regarding their conditions.

York County police have not released a motive at this time, but did say that it may be connected to an altercation that took place at a Waffle House in a nearby area on Thursday morning.