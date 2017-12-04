Young Man Killed in West Charlotte Shooting

Police are investigating after a young man was killed in a shooting in west Charlotte.

The shooting took place in the 4400 block of Roadway Street on Sunday night at approximately 9:25 p.m. When police arrived on the scene they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead by Medic on the scene. Members of the Crime Scene Search and the Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s homicide persecution team were also on the scene.

The victim was identified as 23-year-old Kenneth Bernard Edwards. According to police records, Edwards had a criminal record including arrests in 2013, 2015, and 2016 in connection to various crimes such as assault on a female, assaulting a government employee, and possession of a stolen firearm.

Investigations are now in full swing at the CMPD with Detective Collins as the lead investigator in the case.

Witnesses, or anyone with any information regarding the incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or 704-432-TIPS to get in touch with a detective on the case.

The homicide is Charlotte’s 81st homicide of the year.